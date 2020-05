Still one of the great gambling stories of all-time...nearly ruining Nick Bogdonavich's career by allowing Charles to make 500k SB wager on Patriots in 2002 on credit. Barkley refused to sign the marker and still got paid the next day even though legally Mandalay Bay had a out. Nick was canned the next day. Vaguely recall all he could get was a strip club management gig after that.