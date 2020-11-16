Menu
Home
Forums
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Online Sportsbooks and Gambling Discussion
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Bears/Vikings
Thread starter
Murphy’s Best
Start date
Today at 9:13 PM
M
Murphy’s Best
EOG Member
Today at 9:13 PM
#1
Today at 9:13 PM
#1
Thoughts on 2nd half action??
I
IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
Today at 9:24 PM
#2
Today at 9:24 PM
#2
Wind will slowly pick up. Cousins is in trouble against the Bears defense.
His history, his story, his life just doesnt scream confidence.
C
cheapseats
EOG Master
Today at 9:33 PM
#3
Today at 9:33 PM
#3
Vik ml
I
IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
Today at 9:37 PM
#4
Today at 9:37 PM
#4
Cheaps, I'm telling ya man. Foles winning against this Vikings pass defense has a much greater shot than Cousins winning against this Bears defense away from home.
M
Murphy’s Best
EOG Member
Today at 9:38 PM
#5
Today at 9:38 PM
#5
Hit the 1st half under 21.5. Will leave the 2nd half alone & root for the Bears since I have them in the contest on this forum.
I
IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
Today at 9:38 PM
#6
Today at 9:38 PM
#6
Jefferson still a rookie at wide out for Minny.
I'm telling ya. Some just dont get it.
I
IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
Today at 9:41 PM
#7
Today at 9:41 PM
#7
Lol
P
Patrick McIrish
OCCams raZOR
41 minutes ago
#8
41 minutes ago
#8
I hate these yellow cleats, I keep thinking I see a flag on the ground.
C
cheapseats
EOG Master
39 minutes ago
#9
39 minutes ago
#9
IWishIWasAPro said:
Cheaps, I'm telling ya man. Foles winning against this Vikings pass defense has a much greater shot than Cousins winning against this Bears defense away from home.
Click to expand...
Railbird sports twisted my arm, kidding. Yiiikes. Looking like you got a winner, well done.
C
cheapseats
EOG Master
38 minutes ago
#10
38 minutes ago
#10
Kind of thought it's this game or go home for 2020, and minny looks happy to do just that.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Online Sportsbooks and Gambling Discussion
Top