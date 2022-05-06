Beaverball kicks off today

It's the 26th WNBA season.
Where does the time go?
Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are retiring at season's end.
I'll go with an Aces-Storm championship series.
Look for Becky Hammon to outcoach her 11 counterparts.
Keep an eye on injuries.
This is the longest WNBA season ever (36 regular-season games) and the ladies do a poor job of staying on the court.
For years, women had a tough time with knee injuries because of the extra weight they carry to support their child-bearing hips.
Now mental health is a concern for a lot of the women.
AD Durr, Chennedy Carter, Courtney Williams, Liz Cambage, Jonquel Jones, Kayla McBride, etc.
The list seems endless in a league comprised of only 144 players.