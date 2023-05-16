Becky Hammon

Aces lose 1st-round pick, Hammon suspended

The WNBA has rescinded the Las Vegas Aces' first-round draft pick in 2025 and suspended coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay.
Hammon Didn't Like The Fact That Player, Dearica Hamby Was Pregnant.

Hammon's A Big Time Liberal Lesbian, Who Cannot Handle The Facts Of Life.

You Walk On Earth Hammon Because Society Has 2 Genders. Male/ Female.

You Can Think Like A Male, But You Can't Change The Science.

You're A Female.

Always Will Be.
 
