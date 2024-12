Johnson questioned why the publication “couldn’t have put the whole WNBA on that cover,” given the talent the league possesses.



“When you just keep singling out one player, it creates hard feelings,” added Johnson, co-owner of three Washington sports franchises – the NHL’s Capitals, the NBA’s Wizards and the WNBA’s Mystics.



“This year, something clicked with the WNBA and it’s because of the draft of players that came in. It’s not just Caitlin Clark, it’s (Angel) Reese (as well). We have so much talent out there.”