5.2 IP
3H
1ER
2BB
7K
WASHINGTON — Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya smiled at the mention of right-hander Ben Brown.
“He’s nasty,” Amaya said.
Amaya caught all four of Brown’s starts at Double-A Tennessee before the Chicago Cubs promoted the 6-foot-6 right-hander to Triple-A Iowa over the weekend. Brown posted an 0.45 ERA in 20 innings at Double A, surrendering just one earned run while totaling 30 strikeouts and only six walks.
“Awesome dude,” Amaya told the Tribune. “He trusts his stuff, he attacks the zone and goes after hitters. That’s why he’s having success.”
Brown, acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline last year for reliever David Robertson, has quickly positioned himself to earn a call-up. Before he gets to that point, the Cubs wanted to get a better understanding of where he is in his development by moving him up to Iowa. The “enhanced-grip” baseballs Major League Baseball is testing in the Double-A Southern League have noticeably affected pitch movement.
General manager Carter Hawkins and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy highlighted the value of getting Brown out of the tackier baseball environment at Double A. Brown, 23, is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut Thursday
