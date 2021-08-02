Best Bet Thread...

Granted it could be his best month ever....
Jimmy actually started the BB very well, by Jan 2015, he was 34-23-1, +8.12u, but from then his average return per day (year over year) has always been consistently negative. From 2015 to 2020, the average daily rate of return for each year was -0.103u, -0.096u, -0.041u, -0.075u, -0.111u, and -0.077u respectively. The daily rate this year, Jan to June, was -0.057u.
I posted this summary here:
Sunday MLB Det und 9 -09 Final score: 4-1, White Sox. NUT6 improves to 3-10. He'll be shooting for his fourth straight victory on Monday.
forums.eog.com