Best Bet Thread...

Heim 648-547-20 +81.35 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,062-1,135-38 -182.13 UNITS

Will Heim get to +100 units before Jimmy gets to -200?









 
Neither will get to +1000.

Dell Dude 65-715-2 +1,258.66 UNITS (Golf: Hideki Matsuyama at 12/1 to win Olympic gold; NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at 70/1 to win the AFC)
 
Neither will get to +1000.

Dell Dude 65-715-2 +1,258.66 UNITS (Golf: Hideki Matsuyama at 12/1 to win Olympic gold; NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at 70/1 to win the AFC)
What's the deal with this?
 
I won and I am not going to apologize but it was rigged as shit. 1500-1 was accurate odds if the elections were legitimate. After South Carolina and Nevada, I saw the Sippy cup script and took advantage. From South Carolina on, Joey became senile Jesus and couldn't be stopped while he hid in his basement.
 
Granted it could be his best month ever....😉
Jimmy actually started the BB very well, by Jan 2015, he was 34-23-1, +8.12u, but from then his average return per day (year over year) has always been consistently negative. From 2015 to 2020, the average daily rate of return for each year was -0.103u, -0.096u, -0.041u, -0.075u, -0.111u, and -0.077u respectively. The daily rate this year, Jan to June, was -0.057u.

I posted this summary here:

EOG's Grand Challenge presented by BetDSI (NUT6 is our June contestant)

Sunday MLB Det und 9 -09 Final score: 4-1, White Sox. NUT6 improves to 3-10. He'll be shooting for his fourth straight victory on Monday.
forums.eog.com forums.eog.com
 
Um, the fire, or do I have your primary residence location wrong
Ah, its ok for now. I'm in Squaw Valley which is near Tahoe City, north Lake Tahoe area. The fire is about 35 miles from me, going East, nearing South Lake Tahoe and the Kirkwood ski area.

I did text Voodoo (Frank B) who stays in the SLT area during the summer and he vacated four days ago for Colorado and parts unknown.
 
I've visited Bob in northern Nevada on several occasions.

Here's hoping he's safe from the smoke and wildfires.

I know he has a home in Sparks, Nevada and a home in Squaw Valley, California.

I enjoyed the putting green in his Sparks backyard.

#WellHeeled
 
Was never being arrogant. When did I ever pound my chest? If anything the arrogance was thrown at me. Unsure what rubs you the wrong way. I've been bashed around here enough lately. I only give my opinions regarding my plays. I'm okay whether or not if you don't like them, but I'm not going to sit here and take on negative vibes win or lose or shit talked about me as it constantly and disrespectfully crosses the line with any and every play I make.
 
A worse trait: Ignorance or arrogance?

Given the choice, I'd take arrogance.

I dislike bullying of any form in any setting.
 
No ignoring found here, but I would like an updated line for Heim vs jimmy +100 to -200 units. Had to swing in my favor over the last week or so. since being a 2-1 favorite (which is totally unheard of) to fall to that stat first.
 
Everyone is ignorant of something, in the explosion of knowledge and specialization, most of us are now ignorant (at least not aware) of a lot. . What is annoying is those who revel in that ignorance, refusing to educate one's self. Its not helped by the gradual decline in the quality of our educational system.

I've tweeted about my opinion that many in the media are both arrogant and ignorant. A really destructive combination.

I've tweeted about my opinion that many in the media are both arrogant and ignorant. A really destructive combination.
 
Yes with Heim falling 4 Units and you staying about the same you are now the clear fav to reach -200 before he hits +100.

Jimmy -250
Heim +200

Jimmy -250
Heim +200
 
I said yesterday I would just clap back at Jimmy, that I hope he keeps posting losers. We originally were just trying to point out what we thought was the fault in his ways but he decided to get all stupid about it calling us names and idiots saying we were stupid. But its over, Jimmy can do his thing. I think we made our point to the less educated readers that betting nothing but favorites and overs is not the way to sports betting riches.
 
Somebody else want to explain this? I don't know if I can do it without being mean.

He can't seem to understand how Heim losing 4 pits him remaining the pretty much the same makes Heim a bigger dog.
 
But I just don't understand why all of a sudden? I do not call anybody names nor am profane until they start trouble and do so first. And that was clear in every thread going against me.
 
You're a good guy, Jimmy. You're getting bullied and you're defending yourself.
 
What's the point of trying to embarrass the guy? He's not a professional bettor, he's a guy who enjoys a punt, the vast majority of them are under water.
 
Jimmy has a thread attacking him and takes it like a man. Kinky gets his wish for an attack free soccer thread and runs away like a baby even though he has half the forum on ignore. Jimmy good, Kinky bad.
 
