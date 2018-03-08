Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers An Eye Opener....

"The best seat at Los Angeles' newest stadium will come with a licensing bill of $100,000 for Rams season-ticket holders and $75,000 for Chargers season-ticket holders, the teams announced as they prepare to sell premium seats for the Inglewood stadium project.



Roughly 25 percent of the stadium's seats are classified as "premium," and beginning Tuesday season-ticket holders from both teams will be invited to view details about the project and purchase premium seats for the stadium.





The Rams and Chargers season stadium seat licensing program will be an NFL first, essentially functioning as a 50-year deposit to help fund the $2.6 billion stadium's construction. After 50 years, the original stadium seat license cost will be repaid to whoever owns it.





Season-ticket holders will be required to pay the one-time license cost in addition to the ticket price, which will be $375 for Rams games and $350 for Chargers games."







Courtesy of LA Times

