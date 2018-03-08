Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers An Eye Opener....

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
#1
#1
"The best seat at Los Angeles' newest stadium will come with a licensing bill of $100,000 for Rams season-ticket holders and $75,000 for Chargers season-ticket holders, the teams announced as they prepare to sell premium seats for the Inglewood stadium project.

Roughly 25 percent of the stadium's seats are classified as "premium," and beginning Tuesday season-ticket holders from both teams will be invited to view details about the project and purchase premium seats for the stadium.


The Rams and Chargers season stadium seat licensing program will be an NFL first, essentially functioning as a 50-year deposit to help fund the $2.6 billion stadium's construction. After 50 years, the original stadium seat license cost will be repaid to whoever owns it.


Season-ticket holders will be required to pay the one-time license cost in addition to the ticket price, which will be $375 for Rams games and $350 for Chargers games."



Courtesy of LA Times
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#2
#2
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

folks didn't want to buy seats without liscensing fee, they are in dream land.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#3
#3
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

375? My friends who had Ram seats were begging people to go with them
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#4
#4
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Heim said:
"The best seat at Los Angeles' newest stadium will come with a licensing bill of $100,000 for Rams season-ticket holders and $75,000 for Chargers season-ticket holders, the teams announced as they prepare to sell premium seats for the Inglewood stadium project.

Roughly 25 percent of the stadium's seats are classified as "premium," and beginning Tuesday season-ticket holders from both teams will be invited to view details about the project and purchase premium seats for the stadium.


The Rams and Chargers season stadium seat licensing program will be an NFL first, essentially functioning as a 50-year deposit to help fund the $2.6 billion stadium's construction. After 50 years, the original stadium seat license cost will be repaid to whoever owns it.


Season-ticket holders will be required to pay the one-time license cost in addition to the ticket price, which will be $375 for Rams games and $350 for Chargers games."



Courtesy of LA Times
Click to expand...
If I am asked to pay $75k or $100k just to BUY my seat I damn well better have a cheerleader sitting on my lap the entire game and sitting on some other part of my body.

The thing about money back after 50 years means you are giving them an Interest Free loan for that amount of time and during that time they will invest it and gain a ton in interest. And $1 today is worth practically nothing 50 years later
 
J

JHU Dad

EOG Dedicated
#5
#5
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

That is beyond insane. Just buy on the secondary market.
 
bishqqq

bishqqq

EOG Addicted
#6
#6
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

is this new stadium being built in between LA & San Diego ?........i'm not from the west coast so forgive the dumb question... .......the crazy cleveland fans gladly paid the seat license ,.......................... but this is a "sticker shocking " crazy amount in sunny california........holy toledo !....bish
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
#7
#7
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Its in Inglewood, CA. The site is the old Hollywood Park race track.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#8
#8
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

bishqqq said:
is this new stadium being built in between LA & San Diego ?........i'm not from the west coast so forgive the dumb question... .......the crazy cleveland fans gladly paid the seat license ,.......................... but this is a "sticker shocking " crazy amount in sunny california........holy toledo !....bish
Click to expand...
Built in Inglewood - across the street from where The Forum is and on the same grounds as Hollywood Par used to sit. Inglewood will never be confused for Beverly Hills. It is a place you don't wanna be late at night with car troubles. It is also in the flight path to LAX which will make things interesting
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
#9
#9
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

I don't know when they started this stuff but when giants / jets did this ...it was for about $20k.... years later they had an article the jets fans lost money if they sold and giants fans just about broke even. Note giants were in last place I think this year


what a scam.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
#10
#10
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

It gets worse. Even season ticket buyers that select non premium seats will be hit with a license fee up to 1k.
 
raycabino

raycabino

Long Live Wilson!
#11
#11
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Only in clown infested California.
 
scrimmage

scrimmage

What you contemplate you imitate
#13
#13
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Creative financing...
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
#15
#15
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

winkyduck said:
.................so same thing goes for New York/New Jersey and all NYG and NYJ fans who did this!
Click to expand...

when the giants & jets sold the license to the fans it did not include the tickets for the year. lol
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
#16
#16
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers An Eye Opener....

Class action suit against jets for selling seats without a license. Owners trying to pull another fast one on fans.
 
B

Biff41

EOG Veteran
#17
#17
railbird said:
Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

Re: Best Seat Pricing For Rams/Chargers A Eye Opener....

folks didn't want to buy seats without liscensing fee, they are in dream land.
Click to expand...
Chargers were playing at a Junior College. I had more fun at the 100$ tailgate lot when I saw Chargers loose to Ravens.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top