Bet on Biden to WITHDRAW from the Race

H

homie1975

Dead man walking.
Walls closing in.
Probably happens within the next two weeks latest by Friday 8/2.
DNC in Chicago starts on Monday 8/19.
This gives Kamala two weeks to choose her VP running mate.


Do not believe the Biden advisors that he is staying in.

His goose is cooked and everyone knows it.
 
The only question is does he resign from the presidency itself?

Democrats are a herd animal, once the decision is made that he must go, everyone, and I mean everyone will be against him, the debate was 3-4 weeks ago and he's already a shell of a man, he's not strong like Trump, he cant handle this for a long time.
 
He can't resign without pardoning Hunter.
 
Biden quitting race and staying POTUS may be worse and worse than going the complete distance. Dems truly trapped and fucked. And if he pardons Hunter, scandal. You hate to cee it.
 
agree, they should 25th amendment him but that removes him from Presidency but not from 2024 candidacy. two different things.
 
