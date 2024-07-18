Bet on Biden to WITHDRAW from the Race

Dead man walking.
Walls closing in.
Probably happens within the next two weeks latest by Friday 8/2.
DNC in Chicago starts on Monday 8/19.
This gives Kamala two weeks to choose her VP running mate.
Do not believe the Biden advisors that he is staying in.
His goose is cooked and everyone knows it.
Walls closing in.
Probably happens within the next two weeks latest by Friday 8/2.
DNC in Chicago starts on Monday 8/19.
This gives Kamala two weeks to choose her VP running mate.
Do not believe the Biden advisors that he is staying in.
His goose is cooked and everyone knows it.