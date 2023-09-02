Betcoin.ag 2023 NFL Handicapper Battle - Weekly Prizes - $25,000 Guaranteed

$25,000 in Prizes​ Weeks 1-16 - Regular Season

The 3 players with the highest scores for weeks 1-16 will receive $1000, divided as follows:

1st - $500

2nd - $300

3rd - $200

Week 17 - Playoffs

Each player with a 1st place score during weeks 1-16 will compete in the week 17 playoff round, with the top 3 advancing to the finals and sharing $3,000 for their efforts.

1st - $1,500

2nd - $900

3rd - $600

Week 18 - NFL Handicapper Battle Finals

The final week, the remaining 3 players will compete for the ultimate title of Betcoin 2021 NFL Handicapper Battle Champion. Along with the title comes a significant Bitcoin prize and 1 full year bragging rights. There are some sizable consolation prizes for the runners up, as well.

1st - $3750

2nd - $1,500

3rd - $750