Bettors Breaking Unwritten Rule With Athletes.

I've seen or heard many players say they've turned off their DMs on social media because they get threatening messages from bettors that cost them a bet.

Tyus Jones the other day, post game , laughing that players making millions would care about influencing a game. Nonetheless disengaged his DM.

Now the latest is Wizards Bradley Beal being sued by a fan for costing him $1300 in bets, berated Beal post-game live, resulting in Beal grabbing him by the shirt.

It doesn't stop there. A tout for Pregame sent a college basketball player a nasty message for costing him a bet.

It's a bad look for legalized sports wagering. But really no surprise when I see some of these guys at books acting like they have the rent money on a game.

I guess human nature will never change, like Melanie said of Trump's indiscretions, boys will be boys.
 
How about Ryan garcia a known high end gambler taking a knee in the middle of the 7th rnd on a phantom punch? What was the most steamed round? You guessed it tank +1100 in the 7th rnd
 
