Biden's SOTU speech! Knocking it out of the part tonight.

Bushay
NHL Expert
He’s crushing this speech.
So refreshing to have a real leader getting us back on track again.
McCarthy looking foolish behind Biden. Clearly out of his element.
Under the leadership of President Biden 12 million jobs have been created in the past two years. That is more jobs than any president in our history.
Republicans......Yeah but.....that balloon!
And wtf was this all about? WTF!
So refreshing to have a real leader getting us back on track again.
McCarthy looking foolish behind Biden. Clearly out of his element.
Under the leadership of President Biden 12 million jobs have been created in the past two years. That is more jobs than any president in our history.
Republicans......Yeah but.....that balloon!
And wtf was this all about? WTF!