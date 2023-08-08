BigBlind's Bettor's Corner

I'm trying to get a jump on the upcoming football season. I just want to share some of the work I've already done.

Keep in consideration that injuries, weather and other intangibles.

The number in the first column is the Don Best opening line, the number in the next column is my opening line, the number next to the asterisk is the difference between my line and the Don Best opener. Just because there is a big difference between my line and the Don Best line, doesn't make it a play. It might just mean my numbers are not strong enough yet.

I'm hoping this helps us get the winners rolling in the 2023 season.