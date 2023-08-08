BigBlind's Bettor's Corner

P

PatrickJForsyth

EOG Enthusiast
I'm trying to get a jump on the upcoming football season. I just want to share some of the work I've already done.
Keep in consideration that injuries, weather and other intangibles.
The number in the first column is the Don Best opening line, the number in the next column is my opening line, the number next to the asterisk is the difference between my line and the Don Best opener. Just because there is a big difference between my line and the Don Best line, doesn't make it a play. It might just mean my numbers are not strong enough yet.
I'm hoping this helps us get the winners rolling in the 2023 season.
 

Attachments

  • 20230808_093714.jpg
    20230808_093714.jpg
    895.9 KB · Views: 1
  • 20230808_093720.jpg
    20230808_093720.jpg
    1,008.5 KB · Views: 1
  • 20230808_093726.jpg
    20230808_093726.jpg
    796.9 KB · Views: 1
  • 20230808_093732.jpg
    20230808_093732.jpg
    900.4 KB · Views: 1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top