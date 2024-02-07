Biggest longshot you ever cashed

I just cashed Todd McLellan to be next NHL Coach fired and got 20-1! I had U of San Diego at about 10-1 to beat UCLA in CBB and it happened. Last day of the PL season a few years back I got 22-1 on Son of Tottenham to score a goal AND get a Card - and it happened.But - BY FAR - the biggest long shot I ever cashed was: March 31, 2017. I posted here, too and JK had me on the EOG radio show that night. I had Miss State +22 over UConn women but I also had State at about 24-1 to win the game SU. I say "Thank You Morgan William" because she cashed me this ticket!