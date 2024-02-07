Biggest longshot you ever cashed

Several years ago I had a future on Kris Davis to lead the league in home runs at 40/1, it was close all season, but he pulled away in the last few weeks to cash my bet
 
I just cashed Todd McLellan to be next NHL Coach fired and got 20-1! I had U of San Diego at about 10-1 to beat UCLA in CBB and it happened. Last day of the PL season a few years back I got 22-1 on Son of Tottenham to score a goal AND get a Card - and it happened.

But - BY FAR - the biggest long shot I ever cashed was: March 31, 2017. I posted here, too and JK had me on the EOG radio show that night. I had Miss State +22 over UConn women but I also had State at about 24-1 to win the game SU. I say "Thank You Morgan William" because she cashed me this ticket!

 
Picking up a drunk broad at Gasparilla one year and leaving her the next morning to go to work.......

Coming home to find all my shit safe was by far the longest shot in my life. :)
 
