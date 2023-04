Bitcoin becomes the best-performing asset class in Q1, 2023

Bitcoin’s ( BTC ) 2023 momentum as part of attempting to exit last year’s crypto winter has resulted in the digital asset outperforming other investment products, despite a gloomy economic outlook.In particular, Bitcoin has emerged as the top-performing asset class in Q1 2023, with gains of about 70%, making it the digital currency’s best quarter since Q1 2021, according to data on March 31,It’s worth noting that during the first quarter of 2021, Bitcoin gained about 103% at the onset of the last bull run . The asset’s latest quarterly returns have placed the digital currency ahead of big names such as the S&P 500 (5.5%), Nasdaq 100 (19%), and iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (2.2%).