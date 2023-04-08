Bitcoin becomes the best-performing asset class in Q1, 2023

Bitcoin’s (BTC
) 2023 momentum as part of attempting to exit last year’s crypto
winter has resulted in the digital asset outperforming other investment
products, despite a gloomy economic outlook.
In particular, Bitcoin has emerged as the top-performing asset class in Q1 2023, with gains of about 70%, making it the digital currency’s best quarter since Q1 2021, according to Bloomberg data
on March 31,
It’s worth noting that during the first quarter of 2021, Bitcoin gained about 103% at the onset of the last bull run
. The asset’s latest quarterly returns have placed the digital currency ahead of big names such as the S&P 500 (5.5%), Nasdaq 100 (19%), and iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (2.2%).