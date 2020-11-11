Black Lives Matter: We ‘Invested Heavily In This Election’ And ‘We Want Something For Our Vote

Black Lives Matter has a political agenda and its leaders now demand that as payback for supporting the potential Biden-Harris Administration throughout the election, Democrats use the White House to do the Marxist organization’s bidding.



BLM Co-founder Patrisse Cullors sent a letter to former vice president Joe Biden and his Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris congratulating them on winning the presidential election and demanding a meeting to discuss BLM’s “expectations” for their administration.





“A well-thought-out, community-driven, fully resourced agenda that addresses the particular challenges faced by Black people must be the priority,” she wrote.