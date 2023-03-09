Would've rather see him go out on his own terms. But for 47 seasons, he was loved by the university of Syracuse, though I think this retirement was at least 5-7 years overdue. That loss by Wake took so much out of him, I don't think he even understood where he stood or cared to at the end of today.



He sort of hinted at retirement last week, but don't think the alum took it seriously. While eligible for an NIT invite, it will be interesting to see how the run will be approached by Adrian Autry.



Couch K last season, now Jim Boeheim, calls it a career after a 70% career winning percentage and 1015 wins, 440 losses, 34 NCAA tournament appearances, 10 Big East regional finals, 5 final fours, and one national title back in 2003. Quite a career, and that doesn't even include over 100 wins vacated by the committee.