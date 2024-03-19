Boeing Whistleblower turns up dead.

Like Epstein and Navalny, if they want you gone, you're toast.

This is a good documentary Frontline did. Boeing's been cutting corners for years now and it finally caught up with them.
This John Barnett guy has been blowing the whistle on them for years. Looks like the people in power at Boeing have had enough.
 
You can't allow yourself to accept the answer. It will create a conflict with your TDS. It's not Boeing. It's not Putin. It's not Trump. It's not the fucking Proud Boys.
 
