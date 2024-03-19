Boeing Whistleblower turns up dead.

Bushay
NHL Expert
Like Epstein and Navalny, if they want you gone, you're toast.
This is a good documentary Frontline did. Boeing's been cutting corners for years now and it finally caught up with them.
This John Barnett guy has been blowing the whistle on them for years. Looks like the people in power at Boeing have had enough.
