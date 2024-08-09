Boobies can't help but suck - 2nd half play...

France puts up 2 points in almost the last 7 minutes of the 2nd quarter vs Belgium in the second semi-final.



Belgium matches up nicely with their own 'very average' players and this is going to be another very slow paced half with lots of misses, lots of turnovers, and reminders that when boobies are involved, to just trust your 'unders'.....



France UNDER 38.5 (2nd half TT)



First team to 60 wins