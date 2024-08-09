Boobies can't help but suck - 2nd half play...

France puts up 2 points in almost the last 7 minutes of the 2nd quarter vs Belgium in the second semi-final.

Belgium matches up nicely with their own 'very average' players and this is going to be another very slow paced half with lots of misses, lots of turnovers, and reminders that when boobies are involved, to just trust your 'unders'.....

France UNDER 38.5 (2nd half TT)

First team to 60 wins
 
France cannot get any good looks nor high percentage shots. Belgium hitting some circus 3s and playing great team defense. 10-0 to start the 3rd and 22-0 overall dating back to first half.
 
