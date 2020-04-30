Bookmaker CS Go Bet voided

Bookmaker canceled my bet today over A 5 dollar difference and refuses to show me what the correct line was. How could anyone trust them when they are willing to void A winning bet after the match is finished. I am sure other people are being cheated out of money on this same bet.
MU - G2 vrs Copenhagen Flames - Map 1 [196068] Copenhagen Flames +295 (G2 vrs Copenhagen Flames)N/A VOID Score: G2(6) - Copenhagen Flames(16) Game start 04/29/2020 06:00 AM Here is the line at other books.
http://dev.bmbets.com/e-sports/worl...)-v-g2-esports-(cs)-3455014/#!/homeaway/map-1 I have asked boomaker to show me what they feel the correct line was and they refuse to. Why would I think anything about boomaker being the highest line by 5 dollars. Seems like bookmaker is changing since sports stopped. Running rigged simulated games on video games and canceling esports bets because they can.
MU - G2 vrs Copenhagen Flames - Map 1 [196068] Copenhagen Flames +295 (G2 vrs Copenhagen Flames)N/A VOID Score: G2(6) - Copenhagen Flames(16) Game start 04/29/2020 06:00 AM Here is the line at other books.
http://dev.bmbets.com/e-sports/worl...)-v-g2-esports-(cs)-3455014/#!/homeaway/map-1 I have asked boomaker to show me what they feel the correct line was and they refuse to. Why would I think anything about boomaker being the highest line by 5 dollars. Seems like bookmaker is changing since sports stopped. Running rigged simulated games on video games and canceling esports bets because they can.