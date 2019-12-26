Boxing Day in the PL

Like lots of plays for Dec 26 in the PL - here they are. The first 4 are plays I have for the BB thread - all from Pinny (Times PST):



(7A) Aston Villa/Norwich U3 +106: Play Norwich Home games OVER. Play Road games UNDER. This is a Road game. Between 2 sides in the Relegation Zone. This is a real "6-pointer" game. I see both teams being cautious and playing "not to lose" rather than "playing to win". Don't see how we get 4 goals here which is what it would take to beat me here. See 3 at most and more like 2. Maybe a 1-1 Draw or so.



(7A) Palace/West Ham U2.5 -112: Massive UNDER trends between these 2. This one could very easily end 0-0.



(9:30A) Newcastle +1.5 -117 (Now around -113): No way I can take Man U to beat ANYONE by 2+ goals. Newcastle will make this an ugly game. We might only get 1 goal in this game.



(Noon) Leicester +0.5 -118 (Now around -125): Liverpool is NOT going to go thru the season Undefeated. They just aren't. First time these 2 played Liverpool got a bogus Penalty in the dying seconds to win 2-1. Liverpool just got done playing 2 games in Qatar and not sure if they have recovered from it. I don't see Leicester losing this game. Won't shock me at all if Leicester wins outright getting around +230 to do so. I am more than willing to take 1/2 a goal feeling pretty confident Leicester don't lose this game and think they can and might even win it outright.