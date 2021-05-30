Braves Marcell Ozuna Domestic Arrest...

How much time off do you give him for this?:

The police statement said officers witnessed Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall.

“In addition to the strangulation attempts, the suspect also struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury,” the statement said.

“The victim did have visible injuries, but was not transported to the hospital,” the police report said.
 
Signed a 5- year deal with first 4 guaranteed for $16M and 5th year for $16M or $1M buyout.

Braves might get lucky as far as money goes and not have to pay him for a decent chunk of the deal because he might not be playing for some time.
 
