John Kelly said: Thanks for your insight, VALUIST.



Johnny V. said Arabian Knight did everything with ease.



As a horseplayer, I look at two things: 1) How fast a horse ran and sometimes more importantly 2) HOW A HORSE RAN FAST. Click to expand...

I agree re: ease of victory. I know both Beyer and Jerry Brown of T-Graph disagree, but after 35 years of betting horses, I've seen many win with something in reserve then come back and move up the class ladder to win again. I like TG, but the analytics approach in all sports is basically athletes are robots; which they clearly are not. Horses (most of the time) will run as fast as they need to to win. They are running against competition; not the teletimer.