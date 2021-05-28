CA Sports Wagering Initiative On The Ballot For 2022

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
#1
#1
Under the constitutional amendment, sports betting would only be allowed in person at tribal gaming casinos and state-licensed racetracks and only by people 21 and older.

Bets would be allowed on professional, out-of-state college or amateur sport events, but wagering would be prohibited on high school athletic contests as well as any sporting event in which any California college team participates.



It's a start.

Online will eventually come. Estimates are a additional 2B in annual revenue with online participation.
 
