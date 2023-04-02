Can You Feel The Madness?

And Dutcher has a touch of humility, too.
When asked about why he did not take a timeout in the dying seconds, he said, "I was out of plays."
He told his team to get the rebound, run downcourt, play downhill and send three guys to the glass.
The beauty of the game-winning shot: It was a true buzzer-beater.
No time left for the opponent.
FAU 6 points in the last 8 minutes.FAU Head Coach Interview After The Game.
" San Diego St. Was Very Disruptive Down At The End "
SDST in Final!?
I still think I'm dreaming.