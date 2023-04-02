Can You Feel The Madness?

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Wow!

The Butler did it!

And the NCAA big wigs take a deep sigh of relief not seeing FAU in the Final.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
And Dutcher has a touch of humility, too.

When asked about why he did not take a timeout in the dying seconds, he said, "I was out of plays."

He told his team to get the rebound, run downcourt, play downhill and send three guys to the glass.

The beauty of the game-winning shot: It was a true buzzer-beater.

No time left for the opponent.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
He had a huge advantage inside, finally realized it in 2H. Didn't understand the 1H strategy to run with FAU.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Master
John Kelly said:
And Dutcher has a touch of humility, too.

When asked about why he did not take a timeout in the dying seconds, he said, "I was out of plays."

He told his team to get the rebound, run downcourt, play downhill and send three guys to the glass.

The beauty of the game-winning shot: It was a true buzzer-beater.

No time left for the opponent.
Click to expand...


Their Only Lead Of The 2nd Half.

Comes At The Final Buzzer.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May is a class act.

Excellent postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson.

May said, "We have nothing to hang our heads about. San Diego State won the game."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top