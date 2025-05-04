Canelo Fight

Canelo seems to have really gone downhill fast. When the fight started, he stalked his opponent around the ring throwing very few punches but had this guy backpedaling with every step. I would have guessed it to be over in a round or 2. In the last couple of rounds, you could see the desperation in his face as he couldn't corner his opponent and pound him like I've seen him do so many times in the past vs a fighter not in his class. He pretty clearly beat GGG the 3rd time they fought, pretty much convincing him to retire. I honestly don't think he could beat him again if they fought a 4th time after watching him last night. Does anyone know what Canelo made for that fight? He clearly stole that Saudi money.