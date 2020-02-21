CBB Situational Play for Saturday Feb 22

SIU Edwardsville +10 (kenpom number) vs Murray State



I would play this at as low as +7.5





Murray State blew a 27 point lead with 11:27 left in the game at Eastern Illinois tonight......in regulation. Led 50-23.



Eastern Illinois drilled a 3 with 2 seconds left to win it.



One day off to let that sink in and hit the road to play a team they beat by 19 earlier this season.



Solid letdown situation.