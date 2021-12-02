CFB player carrousel

This is about to get huge I'm sure. Some spots will go out and activate the local market for NIL opportunities making the decisions a lot more than just playing opportunity or coaching staff. This was discussed a lot in the UW forums about how Chris Petersen hated interacting with the donors and would make a terrible coach in NIL times, so that the AD should be considering the NIL angle. The coach they got has been hitting the portal hard, but that's what Fresno always needed. We'll see if he does it in Seattle as much with the schools focus on HS recruiting.