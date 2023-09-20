Champions League Soccer

We are doing this. Paramount + has a special going for the year half off if you arent currenly subscribed. $29.99 now. Apply FALL to the promo code.



Bayern Munich vs Manchester United under 3.5 goals -125 $125 to win $100 dk



As much as the club might be in shambles United will hold their own in this opening match. Bayern manager Tuchel will not be allowed on the sideline tonight and he will have to pass messages down to his assistants during the match. I don't think United is going to be that adventurous here and will be looking to escape with a draw. This will be more cagey than people really think.