I didn't appreciate Aroldis Chapman staring down Mike Brosseau after the 27th out on Tuesday night.



Chapman first threw a 101-mph high and tight, eventually struck out Brosseau on a 2-2 pitch for the game's final out and then stared down Brosseau which understandably upset the Tampa Bay bench.



The Rays-Yanks rivalry is heating up.



After all, the Red Sox are nowhere to be found this season to challenge the Yanks.



Good to see Brosseau hit two home runs tonight in Tampa Bay's 5-2 win.