Charlie Kirk shot and killed

Jammer

pro analyser said:
Democrat party of hate,notice no republican protests or dems shot at. It's only dem protests,which are paid for. The enemy with in.
When Biden pulled out of the race, that monkey was crying like a little bitch on CNN saying “he was a great man” Fucking pathetic.
 
kane

kane

Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Minnesota Democrat and leader of the state House Democratic caucus, and her husband Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14, 2025, in a targeted, politically motivated shooting that also involved State Sen. John Hoffman, who was wounded along with his wife. The suspect in the case, Vance Luther Boelter, has been charged with multiple offenses, including murder.
 
Valuist

kane said:
Maybe the shooting of the Minnesota Dem wasn't covered by Fox "News"
You mean the way the leftist media ignored the cold blooded killing of the Ukranian woman in Charlotte by the black, career criminal? Thst wouldn’t fit their narrative.
 
kane

kane

pro analyser said:
,notice no republican protests or dems shot at. It's only dem protests,
What about when Dem Rep Gabby Giffords was shot in the head during a rally, 18 others were shot and 6 killed

On January 8, 2011, United States Representative Gabby Giffords and 18 others were shot during a constituent meeting held in a supermarket parking lot in Casas Adobes, Arizona, in the Tucson metropolitan area. Six people were killed, including federal District Court Chief Judge John Roll; Gabe Zimmerman, one of Giffords's staffers; and a nine-year-old girl, Christina-Taylor Green.[7][8][9][10][11][excessive citations] Giffords was holding a meeting called "Congress on Your Corner" in the parking lot of a Safeway store when Jared Lee Loughner drew a pistol and shot her through the head at point-blank range before proceeding to fire on others.[8][9] One additional person was injured in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.[12] News reports identified the target of the attack to be Giffords, a Democrat representing Arizona's 8th congressional district.[8] Giffords's medical condition was initially described as "critical".[8][9]
 
boston massacre

Charlie Kirk was a Great American.

He Educated the Young from the
Poisonous Communist indoctrination that Kane and the Democratic Party Subscribe to.
 
kane

kane

Charlie Kirk thinks it's worth having some gun deaths every year in order to allow Americans to own guns, he says it's a prudent deal. Well, I'll say this much about him, at least he died for a cause he believed in, I'll give him that. Perhaps if we had some kind of sensible gun control in this country shootings like this wouldn't happen
 
pro analyser

I for one think their should be no guns. In fact eliminate all guns,since I would never own one. However wishing someone dead is pretty pathetic,I suppose you believe Kamela would have been good for this country too.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

kane said:
Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Minnesota Democrat and leader of the state House Democratic caucus, and her husband Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14, 2025, in a targeted, politically motivated shooting that also involved State Sen. John Hoffman, who was wounded along with his wife. The suspect in the case, Vance Luther Boelter, has been charged with multiple offenses, including murder.
there's no evidence that that guy was a conservative.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

kane said:
Charlie Kirk thinks it's worth having some gun deaths every year in order to allow Americans to own guns, he says it's a prudent deal. Well, I'll say this much about him, at least he died for a cause he believed in, I'll give him that. Perhaps if we had some kind of sensible gun control in this country shootings like this wouldn't happen
I would say there's a good chance some dem media figure or politician will now be gunned down, you best get ready with the outrage.
 
kane

kane

pro analyser said:
I for one think their should be no guns. In fact eliminate all guns,since I would never own one. However wishing someone dead is pretty pathetic,I suppose you believe Kamela would have been good for this country too.
I never wished him dead, and anyone would be better for the country than the orange idiot
 
kane

kane

mr merlin said:
there's no evidence that that guy was a conservative.
The man accused of shooting Democratic state lawmakers in Minnesota on Saturday while impersonating a police officer worked for a security company that advertised a fleet of “police type vehicles,” and other equipment that could potentially have aided him in appearing to be law enforcement.

Vance Boelter was also an outspoken evangelical Christian who traveled to Africa to tell his faith story and, in at least one sermon, pointedly questioned American morals on sexual orientation, according to videos and social media posts reviewed by CNN.

Boelter was a conservative who was strongly against abortion rights, a longtime friend told CNN on Saturday. But Boelter never mentioned any particular anger with the lawmakers who were shot, said David Carlson.
 
kane

kane

mr merlin said:
I would say there's a good chance some dem media figure or politician will now be gunned down, you best get ready with the outrage.
It already happened in your state earlier this year, I don't recall any outrage from you

Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Minnesota Democrat and leader of the state House Democratic caucus, and her husband Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14, 2025, in a targeted, politically motivated shooting that also involved State Sen. John Hoffman, who was wounded along with his wife. The suspect in the case, Vance Luther Boelter, has been charged with multiple offenses, including murder.
 
kane

kane

mr merlin said:
there's no evidence that that guy was a conservative.
There's plenty of evidence that the guy who killed the Dem politicians was a conservative who supported Trump, was an Evangelical Christian who hated gays and was for abortion rights

Charging documents allege Boelter had a list of potential targets, which included Hortman and other Democratic elected officials from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Boelter is a Christian who strongly opposes abortion, according to interviews with Boelter’s roommate and videos of his sermons posted online.

In recordings of sermons Boelter delivered in Matadi, a city in the Democratic Republic of Congo, he railed against abortion and LGBTQ people.
 
kane

kane

mr merlin said:
I agree with him, I for one am willing to sacrifice every one before giving up my rights.
Then you should have no problem with him getting gunned down. He said in his own words it's worth a certain amount of gun deaths every year if it means the ability to own guns, turns out he's one of those gun deaths he had no problem with
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

kane said:
The man accused of shooting Democratic state lawmakers in Minnesota on Saturday while impersonating a police officer worked for a security company that advertised a fleet of “police type vehicles,” and other equipment that could potentially have aided him in appearing to be law enforcement.

Vance Boelter was also an outspoken evangelical Christian who traveled to Africa to tell his faith story and, in at least one sermon, pointedly questioned American morals on sexual orientation, according to videos and social media posts reviewed by CNN.

Boelter was a conservative who was strongly against abortion rights, a longtime friend told CNN on Saturday. But Boelter never mentioned any particular anger with the lawmakers who were shot, said David Carlson.
Those reports are fake news I believe, the media began pushing that angle even before the killer was caught.
 
kane

kane

I can play the same game and say the guy who shot Kirk was an alt right maga and no amount of reporting will change my mind, any reports otherwise is fake news, I can play the same game
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

kane said:
Then you should have no problem with him getting gunned down. He said in his own words it's worth a certain amount of gun deaths every year if it means the ability to own guns, turns out he's one of those gun deaths he had no problem with
his loss is great, what comes next is what's important, obviously retribution is called for and that's what's coming.

As far as that hortman shooting, i was very, very happy as liberalism is a disease that must be eradicated.

Obviously guns have nothing to do with either of these shootings, even mentioning them is silly.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

kane said:
The Reformer obtained a screenshot of Boelter’s voter profile in the GOP Data Center — a national database with voter registration information used to target voters — from a source with access to it, which confirms other reporting about Boelter’s support for President Donald Trump.
We dont have registration by party and anyone can vote in either primary, and they do, crossover voting to hurt the other side is common.

That's what I mean by fake news kane.

I have voted in dem primaries for example.
 
