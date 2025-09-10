Charlie Kirk shot and killed

Democrat party of hate,notice no republican protests or dems shot at. It's only dem protests,which are paid for. The enemy with in.
When Biden pulled out of the race, that monkey was crying like a little bitch on CNN saying “he was a great man” Fucking pathetic.Democrat party of hate,notice no republican protests or dems shot at. It's only dem protests,which are paid for. The enemy with in.
Google "Selective Memory"no republican protests or dems shot at. It's only dem protests
You mean the way the leftist media ignored the cold blooded killing of the Ukranian woman in Charlotte by the black, career criminal? Thst wouldn’t fit their narrative.Maybe the shooting of the Minnesota Dem wasn't covered by Fox "News"
What about when Dem Rep Gabby Giffords was shot in the head during a rally, 18 others were shot and 6 killed,notice no republican protests or dems shot at. It's only dem protests,
Calling a black man a monkey? Congrats on making EOG's racist listWhen Biden pulled out of the race, that monkey was crying like a little bitch on CNN saying “he was a great man” Fucking pathetic.
Yet sadly he isn't the most despicable person that has posted today, you are, congrats.
Yeah, that's the first time he's ever made an offensive post.
Yet sadly he isn't the most despicable person that has posted today, you are, congrats.
there's no evidence that that guy was a conservative.Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Minnesota Democrat and leader of the state House Democratic caucus, and her husband Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14, 2025, in a targeted, politically motivated shooting that also involved State Sen. John Hoffman, who was wounded along with his wife. The suspect in the case, Vance Luther Boelter, has been charged with multiple offenses, including murder.
I would say there's a good chance some dem media figure or politician will now be gunned down, you best get ready with the outrage.Charlie Kirk thinks it's worth having some gun deaths every year in order to allow Americans to own guns, he says it's a prudent deal. Well, I'll say this much about him, at least he died for a cause he believed in, I'll give him that. Perhaps if we had some kind of sensible gun control in this country shootings like this wouldn't happen
I never wished him dead, and anyone would be better for the country than the orange idiotI for one think their should be no guns. In fact eliminate all guns,since I would never own one. However wishing someone dead is pretty pathetic,I suppose you believe Kamela would have been good for this country too.
I agree with him, I for one am willing to sacrifice every one before giving up my rights.
there's no evidence that that guy was a conservative.
It already happened in your state earlier this year, I don't recall any outrage from youI would say there's a good chance some dem media figure or politician will now be gunned down, you best get ready with the outrage.
There's plenty of evidence that the guy who killed the Dem politicians was a conservative who supported Trump, was an Evangelical Christian who hated gays and was for abortion rightsthere's no evidence that that guy was a conservative.
Then you should have no problem with him getting gunned down. He said in his own words it's worth a certain amount of gun deaths every year if it means the ability to own guns, turns out he's one of those gun deaths he had no problem withI agree with him, I for one am willing to sacrifice every one before giving up my rights.
Those reports are fake news I believe, the media began pushing that angle even before the killer was caught.The man accused of shooting Democratic state lawmakers in Minnesota on Saturday while impersonating a police officer worked for a security company that advertised a fleet of “police type vehicles,” and other equipment that could potentially have aided him in appearing to be law enforcement.
Vance Boelter was also an outspoken evangelical Christian who traveled to Africa to tell his faith story and, in at least one sermon, pointedly questioned American morals on sexual orientation, according to videos and social media posts reviewed by CNN.
Boelter was a conservative who was strongly against abortion rights, a longtime friend told CNN on Saturday. But Boelter never mentioned any particular anger with the lawmakers who were shot, said David Carlson.
C'mon Comrade Merlin, just stop, I mean for fuck's sakeThose reports are fake news I believe, the media began pushing that angle even before the killer was caught.
his loss is great, what comes next is what's important, obviously retribution is called for and that's what's coming.Then you should have no problem with him getting gunned down. He said in his own words it's worth a certain amount of gun deaths every year if it means the ability to own guns, turns out he's one of those gun deaths he had no problem with
We dont have registration by party and anyone can vote in either primary, and they do, crossover voting to hurt the other side is common.The Reformer obtained a screenshot of Boelter’s voter profile in the GOP Data Center — a national database with voter registration information used to target voters — from a source with access to it, which confirms other reporting about Boelter’s support for President Donald Trump.
Kirk's shooting was retribution for the killings of those Minnesota Democratsobviously retribution is called for and that's what's coming.
Is this fake news? There are video clips of him onlineThat's what I mean by fake news kane