Chicago Cubs LOL

They're owner is broke. How can they buy big arms? They were said to be all-in on Tanaka; they couldn't buy him.



Why are you buying into this? They're a major market team with major revenues, and they chose to participate in a 5 year rebuild. Really? :+clueless They've been the worst team in baseball over a 3+ year stretch and you think that is a reasonable thing for a major market team to do?



How is it not really any question? Why do you talk as an authority on something you know nothing about? Their ownership spent every dime they have buying the team. They are now so desperate for money that they are considering selling minority stakes in the Cubs just to get money. You buy into everything that is pitched to you; everything. The Cubs have been HORRIBLE for years. You can rebuild without becoming the worst team in baseball for a 4 year stretch, believe it or not. Especially in a major market with a major payroll. Theo's trades and signings have been horrendous; Rizzo for Cashner. Signing Edwin Jackson to a big deal. I have no clue why you think every prospect is going to pan out when any GM would tell you they're hoping 10% of their prospects develop into something impactful.



Ervin Santana is 32 years old. Lester is old. Iwakuma is old. You want to give big contracts to old pitchers? That's usually not a recipe for success.



Fact is Theo has no edge under the current CBA - I said this when it was signed. Theo was great at drafting guys that fell, then overpaying slot to retain them. He was also great in the international market when there was no spending limits, and everyone had free reign. Under the current CBA, Theo's edge was minimized. When it comes to big contracts, trades and free agent acquisitions Theo has always struggled (Lackey, Crawford, Beckett, A Gone etc).