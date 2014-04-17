Chicago Cubs LOL

Bet10heinekens

Bet10heinekens

EOG Veteran
Re: Chicago Cubs LOL

Must suck to be a Cubs fan, when was the last time they had a decent team, probably early 2000's when they had Prior and Woods pitching
:shoot:
 
T

tripp

EOG Master
Re: Chicago Cubs LOL

Cubs actually in better shape than many other franchises. Obviously are terrible this year and will continue to be terrible all year, but they have a stacked farm system. They are loaded with top ranked hitters and should have a deadly lineup in a few years. All they need are a few arms and they are in good shape to contend in 3-5 years. Just have to be patient.

Same goes for Houston, they are in good shape moving forward. Would rather be a fan or owner of one of those franchises than a team like the Angels who are mediocre but not terrible right now but are stuck with terrible contracts for many more years and have the 30th ranked farm system.
 
Brock Landers

Brock Landers

Banned
Re: Chicago Cubs LOL

The Cubs have been shut out four times this season, but this was the first time they have been blanked in a doubleheader since the Cardinals swept them 4-0 and 8-0 on June 27, 1962.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: Chicago Cubs LOL

Brock Landers said:
The Cubs have been shut out four times this season, but this was the first time they have been blanked in a doubleheader since the Cardinals swept them 4-0 and 8-0 on June 27, 1962.
Click to expand...
Cubs did that twice in 1962.

they have gone the longest since being no-hit (1965). It could happen this year.
 
Timelytowin

Timelytowin

2
Re: Chicago Cubs LOL

tripp said:
Cubs actually in better shape than many other franchises. Obviously are terrible this year and will continue to be terrible all year, but they have a stacked farm system. They are loaded with top ranked hitters and should have a deadly lineup in a few years. All they need are a few arms and they are in good shape to contend in 3-5 years. Just have to be patient.

Same goes for Houston, they are in good shape moving forward. Would rather be a fan or owner of one of those franchises than a team like the Angels who are mediocre but not terrible right now but are stuck with terrible contracts for many more years and have the 30th ranked farm system.
Click to expand...

They have no pitching. They will not be good.

You are acting as if every prospect pans out. The majority of prospects, even big ones, do not pan out or turn into stars. The Cubs will be lucky if 2 or 3 of their top prospects turn into stars in the big leagues. Their arms in the minors are dreadful.
 
T

tripp

EOG Master
Re: Chicago Cubs LOL

they have the #1 or #2 rated system and they are a big market. They can buy big arms once they are competitive, they just arent wasting the money right now on free agents just so they can win 75-80 games instead of 65-70, which is smart.

Not really any question that the cubs will be willing to spend when the time is right. If someone like Tanaka was available two or three years from now instead of this past year Im sure they would have been major players to get him over the yanks. Lots of big arms will be available next season also with Scherzer, Iwakuma, Shields, Lester, Masterson, Ervin Santana all scheduled to be FA's and also potentially Price traded. Lots of options next year
 
Timelytowin

Timelytowin

2
Re: Chicago Cubs LOL

tripp said:
they have the #1 or #2 rated system and they are a big market. They can buy big arms once they are competitive, they just arent wasting the money right now on free agents just so they can win 75-80 games instead of 65-70, which is smart.

Not really any question that the cubs will be willing to spend when the time is right. If someone like Tanaka was available two or three years from now instead of this past year Im sure they would have been major players to get him over the yanks. Lots of big arms will be available next season also with Scherzer, Iwakuma, Shields, Lester, Masterson, Ervin Santana all scheduled to be FA's and also potentially Price traded. Lots of options next year
Click to expand...

They're owner is broke. How can they buy big arms? They were said to be all-in on Tanaka; they couldn't buy him.

Why are you buying into this? They're a major market team with major revenues, and they chose to participate in a 5 year rebuild. Really? :+clueless They've been the worst team in baseball over a 3+ year stretch and you think that is a reasonable thing for a major market team to do?

How is it not really any question? Why do you talk as an authority on something you know nothing about? Their ownership spent every dime they have buying the team. They are now so desperate for money that they are considering selling minority stakes in the Cubs just to get money. You buy into everything that is pitched to you; everything. The Cubs have been HORRIBLE for years. You can rebuild without becoming the worst team in baseball for a 4 year stretch, believe it or not. Especially in a major market with a major payroll. Theo's trades and signings have been horrendous; Rizzo for Cashner. Signing Edwin Jackson to a big deal. I have no clue why you think every prospect is going to pan out when any GM would tell you they're hoping 10% of their prospects develop into something impactful.

Ervin Santana is 32 years old. Lester is old. Iwakuma is old. You want to give big contracts to old pitchers? That's usually not a recipe for success.

Fact is Theo has no edge under the current CBA - I said this when it was signed. Theo was great at drafting guys that fell, then overpaying slot to retain them. He was also great in the international market when there was no spending limits, and everyone had free reign. Under the current CBA, Theo's edge was minimized. When it comes to big contracts, trades and free agent acquisitions Theo has always struggled (Lackey, Crawford, Beckett, A Gone etc).
 
R

rjt721

EOG Master
Re: Chicago Cubs LOL

Brock Landers said:
Cashner for Rizzo :LMAO:LMAO:LMAO

Theo Epstein hasn't made many good moves since taking over
Click to expand...

Timelytowin said:
They're owner is broke. How can they buy big arms? They were said to be all-in on Tanaka; they couldn't buy him.

Why are you buying into this? They're a major market team with major revenues, and they chose to participate in a 5 year rebuild. Really? :+clueless They've been the worst team in baseball over a 3+ year stretch and you think that is a reasonable thing for a major market team to do?

How is it not really any question? Why do you talk as an authority on something you know nothing about? Their ownership spent every dime they have buying the team. They are now so desperate for money that they are considering selling minority stakes in the Cubs just to get money. You buy into everything that is pitched to you; everything. The Cubs have been HORRIBLE for years. You can rebuild without becoming the worst team in baseball for a 4 year stretch, believe it or not. Especially in a major market with a major payroll. Theo's trades and signings have been horrendous; Rizzo for Cashner. Signing Edwin Jackson to a big deal. I have no clue why you think every prospect is going to pan out when any GM would tell you they're hoping 10% of their prospects develop into something impactful.

Ervin Santana is 32 years old. Lester is old. Iwakuma is old. You want to give big contracts to old pitchers? That's usually not a recipe for success.

Fact is Theo has no edge under the current CBA - I said this when it was signed. Theo was great at drafting guys that fell, then overpaying slot to retain them. He was also great in the international market when there was no spending limits, and everyone had free reign. Under the current CBA, Theo's edge was minimized. When it comes to big contracts, trades and free agent acquisitions Theo has always struggled (Lackey, Crawford, Beckett, A Gone etc).
Click to expand...
Brock and Timely aren't bases guys.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Chicago Cubs LOL

I'm eager to watch the development of young Kyle Hendricks.

He's been terrific for the Cubbies.

A SoCal native who attended Dartmouth with a lot of Greg Maddux in him.
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
Re: Chicago Cubs LOL

Baez was reminded about keeping his head in the game after not running out a dropped 3rd strike.

Castro has repeatedly not run the bases hard including last night in a clutch situation.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Chicago Cubs LOL

Organizations like the A's and O's don't put up with this kind of nonsense.

I love teams that preach a culture of execution.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top