Christopher Sign

cheapseats
EOG Master
Another killing of the Clinton's. He was the reporter who came upon Lynch and Billy on the tarmac. Suicide, ugh. Sure.
No one without a tin hat knows what the fuck your talking about.Another killing of the Clinton's. He was the reporter who came upon Lynch and Billy on the tarmac. Suicide, ugh. Sure.
Another killing of the Clinton's. He was the reporter who came upon Lynch and Billy on the tarmac. Suicide, ugh. Sure.
No one without a tin hat knows what the fuck your talking about.
Wonder if Trump put his trousers on correctly this morning?