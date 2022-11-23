Cincinnati -4- Fade Louisville Maui, Hawaii

I knew it was going to be a bad year for the Cards.. when fans with Louisville attaire invaded the border bridge to wager on Bellarmine about 2 weeks ago. The Winless cards are a disaster and rookie head coach Kenny Payne brought in to revive a program that had Chris Mack quit coaching last season. The cards have no guards excep for Ellis and have already lost to division 2 Lenoir Reine. Cards will struggle to win 5 games this season. Realize Cincinnati are no world beaters but much better prepared for this early season tilt out in Hawaii. Expect the line to move to 6 or 6 half by gametime.. Take UC
 
Line was -7.5 when parlaynow posted. It was -8.5 five hours before JK posted at 5dimes. Still -8 at WH and Circa.
 
Western ky -6 half maybe 8... Cards a trainwreck... They might get a win Famu Saturday... Horrible hoop squad 😭
 
Line 7- now Wednesday night.. The Hilltoppers might have more fans in the Yum center than tge Cards... UL so bad right now
 
