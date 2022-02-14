Cincinnati's Last Two Plays

When the Rams has fourth and one, McVay designed a play for Kupp to get the handoff and it worked, the Bengals were faced with the same fourth and one, but Taylor decides to have Burrow drop back to pass, the fact that his Oline is swiss cheese didn't matter to him, they could have run a similar play, give the ball to a receiver in motion, or fake it to him, something creative, but having your QB drop back on fourth down behind that Oline didn't make sense