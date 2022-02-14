Cincinnati's Last Two Plays

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
What the hell was that!?

They couldn't get a yard?

Burrow was two drop steps and out all game
long except when it counted.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
When the Rams has fourth and one, McVay designed a play for Kupp to get the handoff and it worked, the Bengals were faced with the same fourth and one, but Taylor decides to have Burrow drop back to pass, the fact that his Oline is swiss cheese didn't matter to him, they could have run a similar play, give the ball to a receiver in motion, or fake it to him, something creative, but having your QB drop back on fourth down behind that Oline didn't make sense
 
B

brokerstip

EOG Senior Member
Why they didn't call one more timeout at the end of the game boggles me. It's the Super Bowl. (this coming from someone who played Stafford under 5.5 rushing)
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
kane said:
When the Rams has fourth and one, McVay designed a play for Kupp to get the handoff and it worked, the Bengals were faced with the same fourth and one, but Taylor decides to have Burrow drop back to pass, the fact that his Oline is swiss cheese didn't matter to him, they could have run a similar play, give the ball to a receiver in motion, or fake it to him, something creative, but having your QB drop back on fourth down behind that Oline didn't make sense
Click to expand...
the qb draw on 4th and 2 earlier was a good call, the box was loaded for rams, joe needed to throw it sooner
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top