Circa app bug, Android phones

Caution:



For Circa users with Android phones, the latest Android 14 security update has caused the Circa app (Stadium software which uses the Xamarin.Android API) to display starting times that are incorrect.



For example, in the Pacific Time Zone, times are off by 8 hours (perhaps just using GMT), NFL games starting at 10AM PT are listed as 6PM.



This also causes the dates to be wrong for late games. Also, the contest deadline displays were wrong as well.



The betting windows and kiosks are unaffected.