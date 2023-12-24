Circa app bug, Android phones

For Circa users with Android phones, the latest Android 14 security update has caused the Circa app (Stadium software which uses the Xamarin.Android API) to display starting times that are incorrect.

For example, in the Pacific Time Zone, times are off by 8 hours (perhaps just using GMT), NFL games starting at 10AM PT are listed as 6PM.

This also causes the dates to be wrong for late games. Also, the contest deadline displays were wrong as well.

The betting windows and kiosks are unaffected.
 
Well, as you saw earlier, the Week 16 selections have gone in and have been posted back publicly by Circa . . . is there any practical impact of this glitch for grading the plays or otherwise?
 
Only if you see when a game starts, think you have plenty of time, and then get shut out of a bet.
 
