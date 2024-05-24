CIRCA Contests

Circa Sports Million and Survivor contests carry $16 million in combined guaranteed prize money

Registration opens on Friday, May 23 at 9 a.m. PT for Circa Sports' Million and Survivor contests with $16 million in guaranteed prize money.
Proxy Service.

www.winnerscircleproxy.com

Las Vegas Proxy Service | Circa Millions, Circa Survivor, Westgate Super Contest Football Contest Proxy

Looking for the ULTIMATE Las Vegas football contest proxy service? Winners Circle offers unmatched proxy services for Circa Million, Circa Survivor, Westgate Supercontest, and the Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Contest.
homie1975

It says you can use the CIRCA app within the Nevada border to submit weekly picks.

If one is outside of the Nevada border, will they be disqualified or somehow stopped by the App? Does the App require the location
GPS to be on in order to submit picks?
 
yes
 
