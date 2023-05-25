Circa ups the stakes: a guaranteed $14 million for football contests

Ambassador East Motel...friend and I stayed there as part of our tour of the Jackie Gaughn hotel empire.

Woke up arpund 4am and saw a giant roach on the wall...just went back to sleep.

Stayed at the Western for $16/nite....friend asked at the check-in desk if they had a convention rate....laughed so hard I had to go outside....guess you would have to have been there.



Ogden House( which is now the boutique offering from the El Cortex)...had cinder block walls but they did put one of those cheap red/white mints on the pillow.

No reservations, first come first served.

The scene where Sharon Stone dies in Casino was filmed there.