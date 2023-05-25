Circa ups the stakes: a guaranteed $14 million for football contests

winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Very predictable going to $8M for Survivor. I tweeted that 3+ weeks ago I thought that would be the guarantee.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
mrbowling300 said:
helps to that they increased the max number of entries to 10 as well.
Click to expand...

I thought they would.

Interesting thing is: Week 1.

Will anyone pick the Lions with some picks knowing if the Lions lose they can re-buy (back) up to 10 entries?

BTW - check your email in a few hours - will run some PL and other soccer plays past you for your thoughts
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
railbird said:
your prediction of vegas knights losing 1st rnd and that they were a fraud was a terrible prediction
Click to expand...
Was still better than this one you shared in the NHL thread after game ONE of their 1st round matchup with the Oilers who crushed them 4 games to 2 after taking game 1 in OT in Edmonton. Very nice call Nostradamus. Stay in your lane dipshit.

kings best in west
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
I wonder if the westgate team has something up their sleeve to make their contest better. I doubt a guarantee but maybe some creative prices for the year.

I would expect something by mid June
 
Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson

EOG Dedicated
Circa has raised the maximum number of entries for both contests.

Millions (pick 5 ats) has been raised from 3 entries to 5.

Survivor has been raised from 6 entries to 10.

Since Stevens doesn't seem to mind giving contest players value, a buy 9 get 1 free tease for the survivor contest would give them something else to promote.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Woodrow Wilson said:
Circa has raised the maximum number of entries for both contests.

Millions (pick 5 ats) has been raised from 3 entries to 5.

Survivor has been raised from 6 entries to 10.

Since Stevens doesn't seem to mind giving contest players value, a buy 9 get 1 free tease for the survivor contest would give them something else to promote.
Click to expand...

Why?

It's not like they are hurting for players? If someone buys 9 they are going to buy 10 so why give that away for free?
 
Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson

EOG Dedicated
Because they seem to like giving away overlay with these contests.

My current plan is to buy-in with 6. If they provided a tease like I've mentioned, I may change my plan to buy 9 for the extra entry.

I definitely will be buying-in with 5 entries for their pick 5 contest.
 
Last edited:
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Woodrow Wilson said:
Circa has raised the maximum number of entries for both contests.

Millions (pick 5 ats) has been raised from 3 entries to 5.

Survivor has been raised from 6 entries to 10.

Since Stevens doesn't seem to mind giving contest players value, a buy 9 get 1 free tease for the survivor contest would give them something else to promote.
Click to expand...
Say goodbye to the overlays, also dirtbag spanky is having a meet up group late August to push it over
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Master
Not only no free 10th play for Survivor, but a big bonus (comped room for 3 nights) for a combined 10 or more entries.

1685247234636.png
 
Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson

EOG Dedicated
They've been comping nights at D and GG for a few years to contest players with multiple entries. I don't remember if last year was 2 or 3 nights.

I'll use this promotion again during September.

The Circa offer shows once again that Stevens offers great value for players entering these contests.

With current LV hotel prices, every comped night is appreciated.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
i stayed at ambassasdor inn for 19.00 1990-2010, friday sat too. no nevada ids allowed. best showers ever.
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Master
Woodrow Wilson said:
They've been comping nights at D and GG for a few years to contest players with multiple entries. I don't remember if last year was 2 or 3 nights.


With current LV hotel prices, every comped night is appreciated.
Click to expand...

The "catch" is the comp isn't for multiple entries up to 9, you need at least 10 entries to get comped. The "Casino Rate" is basically just a 25% discount.
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
Rockfish said:
Was that the place on Fremont street that Jackie Gaughan owned?
Click to expand...

Ambassador East Motel...friend and I stayed there as part of our tour of the Jackie Gaughn hotel empire.
Woke up arpund 4am and saw a giant roach on the wall...just went back to sleep.
Stayed at the Western for $16/nite....friend asked at the check-in desk if they had a convention rate....laughed so hard I had to go outside....guess you would have to have been there.

Ogden House( which is now the boutique offering from the El Cortex)...had cinder block walls but they did put one of those cheap red/white mints on the pillow.
No reservations, first come first served.
The scene where Sharon Stone dies in Casino was filmed there.
 
R

Rockfish

EOG Addicted
blueline said:
Ambassador East Motel...friend and I stayed there as part of our tour of the Jackie Gaughn hotel empire.
Woke up arpund 4am and saw a giant roach on the wall...just went back to sleep.
Stayed at the Western for $16/nite....friend asked at the check-in desk if they had a convention rate....laughed so hard I had to go outside....guess you would have to have been there.

Ogden House( which is now the boutique offering from the El Cortex)...had cinder block walls but they did put one of those cheap red/white mints on the pillow.
No reservations, first come first served.
The scene where Sharon Stone dies in Casino was filmed there.
Click to expand...
Loved going into the Western to be entertained by the crowd. About half the people were convicted felons.
You are more brave than me. No chance i would stay overnight at the Hotel and i have stayed in some real dives in the red light district of Tijuana.
 
Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson

EOG Dedicated
ComptrBob said:
The "catch" is the comp isn't for multiple entries up to 9, you need at least 10 entries to get comped. The "Casino Rate" is basically just a 25% discount.
Click to expand...

I'm going to insist that I get my full allotment of contest hats this year.

I enjoy tossing them from the car window near Jerry's Nugget.

If you ever see a bum in Vegas wearing a Circa contest hat, you'll know how they got it.

I've been doing the same thing with WG contest shirts.
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
Rockfish said:
Loved going into the Western to be entertained by the crowd. About half the people were convicted felons.
You are more brave than me. No chance i would stay overnight at the Hotel and i have stayed in some real dives in the red light district of Tijuana.
Click to expand...

It wasnt that bad but there was no need to ever stay there again...Ive been to
Tijuana to do some drinking....you are more brave than me getting lodging down there.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
ComptrBob said:
Circa as of June 12: Million V: 115 entries, Survivor: 177 entries.
Click to expand...

Bet Bash was moved back to August for a few reasons with one of them being for contests - allowing people to enter and get a proxy.

I think Millions will have an overlay.
I think Survivor will, too - but not by a lot. I think Survivor gets to at least 7500. I am 100% sure next year Survivor guarantee will be $10M
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
winkyduck said:
Bet Bash was moved back to August for a few reasons with one of them being for contests - allowing people to enter and get a proxy.

I think Millions will have an overlay.
I think Survivor will, too - but not by a lot. I think Survivor gets to at least 7500. I am 100% sure next year Survivor guarantee will be $10M
Click to expand...
I dont think that survivor will. Increasing the max entries to 10 will have more groups entering as a collective.

Millions could have an overlay but increasing the entries to five could make up for it.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
Saturday July 1 is when Westgate will start taking entries for their NFL Supercontest. It doesn't appear they are making any changes to the prizes or announcing a guarantee.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top