Clayton Kershaw to hang em up

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
After the 2025 season.
37 years old,
222-96 (70%) winning pct. 2.54 ERA
18 mlb seasons, 2844 IP 2185 H
2 20 win seasons, 25 CG, 708 BB 3,039 K
1.02 WHIP
FB HOF??
I say near unanimous.
Only thing that might hamper him, career injuries.
37 years old,
222-96 (70%) winning pct. 2.54 ERA
18 mlb seasons, 2844 IP 2185 H
2 20 win seasons, 25 CG, 708 BB 3,039 K
1.02 WHIP
FB HOF??
I say near unanimous.
Only thing that might hamper him, career injuries.
Last edited: