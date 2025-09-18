Clayton Kershaw to hang em up

MrTop said: one tough lefty this is what gets him in: +200 wins & +3000 k's



auto HOF





trout wants and will get 400 hrs

i would like to see him to get 2000 hits...probably won't get it.



if he never got hurt trout would have got to 500+ hrs 2500+ hits



trout will go into HOF like puckett did...... injured but would have been Click to expand...

He could have reached 600, I used to be a big Trout guy, that's why I still follow him, I gave up on him, I think it might have been he was on the juice,or it might have been he got his big contract. He just doesn't seem to care anymore, just going through the motions.For instance does he ever talk about winning? Does he call for mgmt to sign good players so they can compete? Nope, he's just happy getting paid, which is why he tries to extend injuries until he's in 100% tippy tippy top shape, and then when he is he stinks.