Clayton Kershaw to hang em up

jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
After the 2025 season.

37 years old,
222-96 (70%) winning pct. 2.54 ERA
18 mlb seasons, 2844 IP 2185 H
2 20 win seasons, 25 CG, 708 BB 3,039 K
1.02 WHIP

FB HOF??

I say near unanimous.
Only thing that might hamper him, career injuries.
 
Last edited:
V

Valuist

EOG Master
mr merlin said:
It's too young to retire, but he has been hurt off and on for years now.
Click to expand...

We were just talking about Trout in the MLB thread. Based on his falling production and injury history, I wouldn't be surprised if he retired, and he's only 34.

Kershaw is 37, but a lot of innings on that arm.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Valuist said:
We were just talking about Trout in the MLB thread. Based on his falling production and injury history, I wouldn't be surprised if he retired, and he's only 34.

Kershaw is 37, but a lot of innings on that arm.
Click to expand...
Guys like verlander, sherzer, etc are still decent at 40+, I guess i dont care, I've never been a huge Kershaw guy, it just seemed a yr or 2 early.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
one tough lefty this is what gets him in: +200 wins & +3000 k's

auto HOF


trout wants and will get 400 hrs
i would like to see him to get 2000 hits...probably won't get it.

if he never got hurt trout would have got to 500+ hrs 2500+ hits

trout will go into HOF like puckett did...... injured but would have been
 
Last edited:
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
MrTop said:
one tough lefty this is what gets him in: +200 wins & +3000 k's

auto HOF


trout wants and will get 400 hrs
i would like to see him to get 2000 hits...probably won't get it.

if he never got hurt trout would have got to 500+ hrs 2500+ hits

trout will go into HOF like puckett did...... injured but would have been
Click to expand...
He could have reached 600, I used to be a big Trout guy, that's why I still follow him, I gave up on him, I think it might have been he was on the juice,or it might have been he got his big contract. He just doesn't seem to care anymore, just going through the motions.

For instance does he ever talk about winning? Does he call for mgmt to sign good players so they can compete? Nope, he's just happy getting paid, which is why he tries to extend injuries until he's in 100% tippy tippy top shape, and then when he is he stinks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top