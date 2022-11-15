Cleveland at Buffalo, several feet of snow predicted for this weekend into Sunday

Browns vs. Bills in Buffalo: 'Potentially historic' snow forecasted for Sunday's Week 11 game A "potentially historic" lake-effect snow event eyeing the Great Lakes region could lead to the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns playing in feet of snow on Sunday.

I got on the under 43.5 while they are still out there.In 2014, there was a monumental snow storm in Buffalo, and their game vs Jets was moved to Detroit, so we will see if the same thing will happen.