College basketball 1/8

Alldaycapper34
EOG Member
Friend from GVR texted me last night if I was still doing college basketball 1h now that I left Vegas. I haven’t been but posting this if you’re interested.
I’m back on Twitter. I was banned for sharing videos from farmers and ranchers. 4K followers down the drain. I’ll probably get banned again for sharing truth. Can’t have that in America anymore.
