College Basketball Crown Tournament

For those of you who are not aware:
"""College basketball is getting a new post-season basketball tournament this year. The College Basketball Crown will feature 16 men's teams from March 31 to April 6. The tournament will feature schools from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, in addition to at-large participants."""
My question is, which genius came up with the idea for this? By the time the teams start playing on March 31st and April 1st, most of them will have not played a game for two and a half weeks. What are they going to be doing with all this time off. After a long and physically demanding season, do they expect these kids to attend practices for that long? (Practice?......We're talking about practice!) What kind of motivation is there to participate in this type of arrangement especially since a lot of these players will be entering the transfer portal?
I have never seen a bigger waste of time than this.
Am I missing something?
