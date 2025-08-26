College Football 2025...

The auburn situation is messed up
Different coaches will call plays on each down on offense.
Plus all 3 qbs could play.
Arnold is a waste of money based on his not being able to grasp the offense and cant separate from this group.
I'm scratching my head why Auburn is favored going into Baylor.
Teams to win the Natty
Clemson +1400
Bama +1200
PSU +700
Longshot TAMU +6100
They say this might the most talented team he's had since he's been there, and you mean Franklin, I know he has a history of never beating the top teams and I did think about that, but they might have the best pair of coordinators in the country, the OC is Andy Kotelnicki, and the DC is Jim Knowles. Knowles was the DC for OSU's number one ranked defense last year, both are highly regarded. My hope is Franklin stays out of the way and allows those two to do their jobs, I've never been the biggest Allar fan, but the Lions should have one of the best running games in the country behind one of the best O-Lines. OSU is OSU and of course they'll be good, but I think they take a small step back this year, I also think Oregon takes a step back as well, I think PSU will win the Big 10 and be a very dangerous team in the playoffs, this could finally be the year Franklin gets the monkey off his backPenn St is supposedly loaded every year...this year no different. But somewhere down the line Baldwin blows it.
Since 2007, in games when Alabama was favored by at least 14 points: Nick Saban was 131-2
Kalen DeBoer is 4-4
Saban Departure will be Felt For a Long Time in Bama .
DeBoer ain't going anywhere for a while with his 63 million dollar buyout...
Where's Mike Price when you need him? LOL
Yep, he was gone at Bama before coaching one game for visiting strip clubs.
Bama alumni are probably already trying to arrange a lap dance for DeBoer.
Think he brought a Stripper back to his Room.
While he was Doing Her , He Started Screaming Out................ROLL TIDE !
The source told SI that at one point she and her female companion "started screaming 'Roll Tide!' and he was yelling back, 'It's rolling, baby, it's rolling.'"