College Football 2025...

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
The auburn situation is messed up

Different coaches will call plays on each down on offense.

Plus all 3 qbs could play.

Arnold is a waste of money based on his not being able to grasp the offense and cant separate from this group.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Yep, in short, Baylor with just about everybody back on offense is ready to win early especially on that fast track in Waco.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
It must be very rewarding for the USC admin to pay Lincoln Riley all that money and his team can't crack a preseason top 25.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
Gonna keep the Sam Houston St over angle until it loses. DC left for North Texas and took a bunch of defensive starters with him. UNLV gave up over 500 yards to a weak Idaho St team.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
They say this might the most talented team he's had since he's been there, and you mean Franklin, I know he has a history of never beating the top teams and I did think about that, but they might have the best pair of coordinators in the country, the OC is Andy Kotelnicki, and the DC is Jim Knowles. Knowles was the DC for OSU's number one ranked defense last year, both are highly regarded. My hope is Franklin stays out of the way and allows those two to do their jobs, I've never been the biggest Allar fan, but the Lions should have one of the best running games in the country behind one of the best O-Lines. OSU is OSU and of course they'll be good, but I think they take a small step back this year, I also think Oregon takes a step back as well, I think PSU will win the Big 10 and be a very dangerous team in the playoffs, this could finally be the year Franklin gets the monkey off his back
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
After watching LSU's defense and their speed to the ball, UCLA's looked like a high school team.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Deon Sanders deserved all the criticism for not using his last two timeouts on their last drive.

They ate up almost 20 seconds on one play trying to set up....
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Master
HC Cristobal ran the Ball 37 Times.

Every Run was Between the Tackles.

You Can't Be That Predictable.

It will Eventually Come Back and Haunt You.

37 Runs for 127 Yards.

That 3.4 yds. a carry.

Take it to the outside every once in awhile.
 
