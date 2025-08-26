College Football 2025...

Heim said: Penn St is supposedly loaded every year...this year no different. But somewhere down the line Baldwin blows it. Click to expand...

They say this might the most talented team he's had since he's been there, and you mean Franklin, I know he has a history of never beating the top teams and I did think about that, but they might have the best pair of coordinators in the country, the OC is Andy Kotelnicki, and the DC is Jim Knowles. Knowles was the DC for OSU's number one ranked defense last year, both are highly regarded. My hope is Franklin stays out of the way and allows those two to do their jobs, I've never been the biggest Allar fan, but the Lions should have one of the best running games in the country behind one of the best O-Lines. OSU is OSU and of course they'll be good, but I think they take a small step back this year, I also think Oregon takes a step back as well, I think PSU will win the Big 10 and be a very dangerous team in the playoffs, this could finally be the year Franklin gets the monkey off his back