College football trivia

Below are the final seasons at North Carolina for 3 highly touted North Carolina QBs. Can you identity which is which?
player A: 68% completion, 3748 pass yards, 8.4 yards/att, 30-6 TD/INT
player B: 63% completion, 3608 pass yards 8,5 yards/att, 24-9 TD/INT
player C: 62.5% comp. 3056 pass yards, 9.0 yards/att 24-9 TD/INT
