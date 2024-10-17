College hoops tonight

TobyTyler
EOG Dedicated
Would love to bet it but no lines for exhibition
Rutgers vs St John's. Big Ten Network 6:30pm.
Debut of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.
Bailey should be a top five pick, he's Amare Stoudamire in his prime with a better shot ad better touch. Harper is not an NBA Uber athlete, but can finish around rim and will be an NBA point guard if he can defend.
