Massey Ratings - College Baseball : NCAA D1 Ratings Computer ratings and rankings for CBASE (College Baseball), with links to team predictions, scores, and schedules.

The CWS has drawn a lot of interest on this board. It turns out Massey (yes, of the Massey Peabody rankings we've seen for football and basketball) has rankings for NCAA baseball. And he's got the Ken Pom like breakdown, ranking teams not just overall but by offense, defense and SOS. So here's the April 1 rankings. We will have to compare when the College World Series starts down the road.