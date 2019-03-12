Commissioner Larry Scott is staying at a $7500 a night room during the PAC 12 tournament in Vegas

Sol Diablo

Sol Diablo

House of Heat
This piece of shit needs to be fired ASAP.

Literally stealing millions upon millions of dollars. While doing damage to the conference.

The fact this room is comped by the hotel obviously has nothing to do with it. He's garbage.
 
O'Royken

O'Royken

EOG Dedicated
He is doing a great job of selling a bad product.

Scott put a network together for a bad conference speaks volumes.

Sports on TV is changing. Spectrum is changing local TV. Scott has alligned PAC 12 with Spectrum who has Lakers and Dodgers in LA.

Word on street is that Spectrum is not going to renew Lakers on Direct TV or any satellite carrier and will exclusive only on Spectrum. Dodgers will no longer renew on cable providers either. That is Spectum's business model for any city they enter.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Joe Lunardi projects the Pac-12 will earn two bids this Sunday.

Washington as an 8-seed and Arizona State as a 10-seed.

Miserable season for Pac-12 basketball.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Too many up tempo coaches. Enfeld and alford took team into loserville. Tempo does not draw fans, thats a myth
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
O'Royken said:
He is doing a great job of selling a bad product.

Scott put a network together for a bad conference speaks volumes.

Sports on TV is changing. Spectrum is changing local TV. Scott has alligned PAC 12 with Spectrum who has Lakers and Dodgers in LA.

Word on street is that Spectrum is not going to renew Lakers on Direct TV or any satellite carrier and will exclusive only on Spectrum. Dodgers will no longer renew on cable providers either. That is Spectum's business model for any city they enter.
Click to expand...
How is Spectrum changing tv? Asking because the cubs will have The Marquee Channel in 2 years. All I remember about Spectrum is my friends in LA couldn’t get it in So Cal, but I could in Michigan
 
Sol Diablo

Sol Diablo

House of Heat
O'Royken said:
He is doing a great job of selling a bad product.
Click to expand...

Bullshit. Ratings for the Pac12 Network are horrible and millions upon millions of people can't watch it because they can't come to a deal with DirecTv.

Larry Scott sucks ass in every way. Including selling the product.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top