The new style of offensive game seems to suit Andy Reid.



I love to see him sitting alongside Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines during the game.



He obviously doesn't have much input in the team's defensive efforts.



They say Reid has an endless amount of offensive plays near the goal line.



His offensive ingenuity paid off last night.



Kansas City's defense woke up in the nick of time.



As EOG contributor HIGH TIMES put it, "The Chiefs played poorly yet still won (by 11 points)."