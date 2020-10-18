Congrats New Zealand

TheGuesser
EOG Dedicated
You re-elected the best Leader in the World in a landslide. Damn, I wish we had her in America. Hopefully we'll elect someone similar to her as VP in 3 weeks, also in a landslide, and eventually, she'll get to be our POTUS.
https://thehill.com/policy/international/521520-new-zealand-prime-minister-wins-second-term
New Zealand prime minister wins second term
