Cooper Rush has proved himself

you are correct here, need happen but it shouldgive dak a pair of pom poms and tell him to stfu
dak is rusty, also throws ints. cooper does not.Dak is better still, just like Romo was better than Dak the year he got hurt. Dallas fucked themselves once by sticking with the qb that was "winning games" (maybe cost them a super bowl). Let's see if they are stupid enough to do it again by taking railbird's advice.
Against the Eagles they will need more.And the outstanding Dallas defense needs only a solid game manager, not a mercurial playmaker.
Do you trust Cooper Rush in the playoffs?And the outstanding Dallas defense needs only a solid game manager, not a mercurial playmaker
coach jason brown makes great points
Will Dak Prescott Get His Job Back? | “There’s a better quarterback and there's a better talent. Dak is a better talent. He ain’t a better quarterback than Cooper Rush.” — coach Jason Brown... | By Jason Whitlock | Facebook“There’s a better quarterback and there's a better talent. Dak is a better talent. He ain’t a better quarterback than Cooper Rush.” — coach Jason Brown...www.facebook.com
Do you trust Rush in week 6?Do you trust Cooper Rush in the playoffs?
Do you trust Cooper Rush in the playoffs?
He suffers a setback this week in the City of Brotherly LoveHmmm...
He should improve as the season progresses.
He suffers a setback this week in the City of Brotherly Love
Against the Eagles they will need more.
What’s that have to do with this weeks game?Dak Prescott is 7-3 lifetime against the Eagles.
What’s that have to do with this weeks game?
Besides, Dak is sitting this one out…
And the outstanding Dallas defense needs only a solid game manager, not a mercurial playmaker.
High probability that Jones will insert Prescott back as starting quarterback.
For me, that is a big mistake.
Team responded to Rush, and that is what wins in the NFL especially when you have a dominant defense like Dallas'.
BumpYou see it all the time, the backup comes in and plays well, other guys around him step up, and next thing you know the fan base is clamoring for a QB change. It's very rare when a guy like Bledsoe gets hurt and out of nowhere Tom Brady becomes, well he becomes Tom Brady, and same thing with Warner in St Louis, those are outliers
Do you trust Prescot in a meaningful playoff game? I suppose we will see but I think he will lay another turdIf only Dallas benched Dak and started Rush they might be good, LMAO
Given his track record it's hard to say yes, but this year he looks different, as Heim posted, he's the leader right in now the MVP race, but the question in this thread isn't weather I trust him in the playoffs, it's weather he should be the Cowboys QB or Cooper Rush, I'd like to think that question has been answered, but knowing this place I doubt itDo you trust Prescot in a meaningful playoff game? I suppose we will see but I think he will lay another turd