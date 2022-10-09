Cooper Rush has proved himself

lap18 said: Do you trust Prescot in a meaningful playoff game? I suppose we will see but I think he will lay another turd Click to expand...

Given his track record it's hard to say yes, but this year he looks different, as Heim posted, he's the leader right in now the MVP race, but the question in this thread isn't weather I trust him in the playoffs, it's weather he should be the Cowboys QB or Cooper Rush, I'd like to think that question has been answered, but knowing this place I doubt it