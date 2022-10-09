Cooper Rush has proved himself

choslamshe

choslamshe

EOG Master
If you are any other playoff team in the NFC and get a first round game against either Dallas or NYG, dream come true.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
TonyMar

TonyMar

EOG Dedicated
Undrafted Kurt Warner also started 5-0 for the St. Louis Rams.

Rush has the look of a winner, and with the dominant Cowboys defense…he is the best option at quarterback the rest of the way.
 
raycabino

raycabino

Long Live Wilson!
Dak is better still, just like Romo was better than Dak the year he got hurt. Dallas fucked themselves once by sticking with the qb that was "winning games" (maybe cost them a super bowl). Let's see if they are stupid enough to do it again by taking railbird's advice.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
kane

kane

EOG master
You see it all the time, the backup comes in and plays well, other guys around him step up, and next thing you know the fan base is clamoring for a QB change. It's very rare when a guy like Bledsoe gets hurt and out of nowhere Tom Brady becomes, well he becomes Tom Brady, and same thing with Warner in St Louis, those are outliers
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
raycabino said:
Dak is better still, just like Romo was better than Dak the year he got hurt. Dallas fucked themselves once by sticking with the qb that was "winning games" (maybe cost them a super bowl). Let's see if they are stupid enough to do it again by taking railbird's advice.
Click to expand...
dak is rusty, also throws ints. cooper does not.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
I like my NFL quarterbacks to be solid, not spectacular.

Same with my MLB shortstops.

Nothing worse than a guy who occasionally makes the spectacular play, but cannot be trusted to complete the routine one.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
TonyMar

TonyMar

EOG Dedicated
John Kelly said:
And the outstanding Dallas defense needs only a solid game manager, not a mercurial playmaker.
Click to expand...

High probability that Jones will insert Prescott back as starting quarterback.

For me, that is a big mistake.

Team responded to Rush, and that is what wins in the NFL especially when you have a dominant defense like Dallas'.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Master
TonyMar said:
High probability that Jones will insert Prescott back as starting quarterback.

For me, that is a big mistake.

Team responded to Rush, and that is what wins in the NFL especially when you have a dominant defense like Dallas'.
Click to expand...


Agree.


profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Dak Prescott will begin throwing Wednesday

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was scheduled for another visit with the doctor Tuesday to see how his surgically repaired throwing hand is recovering.
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
kane

kane

EOG master
kane said:
You see it all the time, the backup comes in and plays well, other guys around him step up, and next thing you know the fan base is clamoring for a QB change. It's very rare when a guy like Bledsoe gets hurt and out of nowhere Tom Brady becomes, well he becomes Tom Brady, and same thing with Warner in St Louis, those are outliers
Click to expand...
Bump
 
kane

kane

EOG master
lap18 said:
Do you trust Prescot in a meaningful playoff game? I suppose we will see but I think he will lay another turd
Click to expand...
Given his track record it's hard to say yes, but this year he looks different, as Heim posted, he's the leader right in now the MVP race, but the question in this thread isn't weather I trust him in the playoffs, it's weather he should be the Cowboys QB or Cooper Rush, I'd like to think that question has been answered, but knowing this place I doubt it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top